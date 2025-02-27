Former employees of popular metro Atlanta jazz club say they haven’t been paid

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some former employees of a popular jazz club in Alpharetta say they have not been paid.

The Velvet Note jazz club went through financial problems last year, and some workers told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that they are still waiting to be fully paid.

“The last message I actually received from [Velvet Note owner Tamara Fuller] was in May,” former Velvet Note chef Michael Strollo told Washington. “I said, ‘Tamara, per your last message, I expect to be paid no later than Dec. 10,’” Strollo explained.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

December came and went and still Strollo said he has not been fully paid what he is owed from the Alpharetta club.

“She originally owed me $5,200. That’s when I left in March. Right now, she owes me almost $1,500,” he said.

On Thursday, Washington took Strollo’s complaints to Fuller.

Back in August, Fuller took responsibility for the financial issues that she said were caused by the pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s completely my responsibility,” Fuller said then.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, Fuller said about 30% of the employees and musicians have been paid back in full.

“We have made partial payments to about 30% as well. That means we have a good chunk, about 40%, that we have not gotten to yet,” Fuller said.

She said the club struggled to bounce back after the pandemic.

Fuller said she hopes to pay everyone she owes within the next six months. She also changed her current payment method.

“Every person who works here and plays here, as a musician or employee gets paid for their work the night of the performance,” Fuller explained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group