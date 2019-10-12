DUI suspect wrecks Volvo after going 130 mph on Ga. 400, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of driving more than 130 mph while intoxicated is recovering following a high speed crash on Ga. 400, authorities said.
An Alpharetta police officer clocked the 33-year-old driving north near Haynes Bridge Road at 131 mph Saturday morning, the department said in a Facebook post.
The officer turned on his siren and tried to catch up to the driver, but police said the man accelerated when he saw the blue lights.
He tried to exit onto McFarland Parkway, but was driving too fast and lost control, police said.
The Volvo went airborne before striking a concrete median and flipping over a guardrail, police said. Luckily, the man was able to walk away from the wreck.
The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
"While this driver is facing several charges, we're so very thankful we didn't have to deliver a fatality notification to his, or anyone else's family," the department said in its post.
An Alpharetta police spokesman said the man's name and booking information won't be available until Monday.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
