0 Dozens of puppies rescued from mill now receiving care, new homes

ALPHARETTA - Dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill are now getting the help they need.

The Atlanta Humane Society took in most of the 60 dogs, which range from three months to 10 years old, that were found matted and malnourished.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned the dogs lived their entire lives in wired cages, with limited social interaction and little to no vet care.

"We see severe matting, severe dental disease, heartworm positive animals and just lack of social interaction with humans," said Jessica Rock, director of legal advocacy and law enforcement support.

The dogs are getting plenty of interaction now along with medical care and grooming. The staff told Gehlbach it's amazing how quickly they can turn around with a little love.

"Five of the dogs are still getting treatment and not yet ready for adoption, but most are out here on the floor. 10 were already adopted the first day yesterday, but more are here looking for new owners and that forever home."

The shelter has received many items and donations over the weekend, but it can still use one thing.

"Right now the biggest cost to us is the medical care, so financial donations are very much appreciated because that's what we're focused on right now. Getting them the veterinary care that's needed," Rock said.

The owner and breeder was arrested and now facing animal cruelty charges. The Atlanta Humane Society will assist with the investigation.

