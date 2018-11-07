ATLANTA - The Catholic archbishop of Atlanta has released bombshell documents naming over a dozen priests and deacons in the Atlanta metro area accused of sexually abusing minors.
Channel 2's Tom Regan went to the Cathedral of Christ the King, where two of the priests on the list once served.
Regan spoke to a victim, who said he was abused by one of those priests as a teenager.
The victim, who didn't want to be identified, said the church never took his complaint seriously.
