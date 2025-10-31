Construction begins in Roswell on 102 affordable housing units

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has partnered with the Roswell Housing Authority and developer Pennrose to begin construction on 102 new affordable apartment homes at the former Pelfrey Pines Apartments site.

This initiative marks the first phase of the Groveway Redevelopment, aimed at expanding affordable housing options in the community. It supported by a $2 million investment from Roswell, in addition to federal and state and other local funds.

“Roswell’s partnership with the Housing Authority and Pennrose reflects our belief that every resident deserves a safe, modern, and dignified place to call home,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “This project is about more than construction. It’s about community, opportunity, and ensuring that those who have long called Roswell home can continue to thrive here.”

The redevelopment project is set to deliver 102 energy-efficient apartment homes, with a total of 204 units planned across two phases.

The former Pelfrey Pines complex had fallen into disrepair and was deemed unsafe, prompting the need for redevelopment.

The new development will connect with the nearby Hillrose mixed-use district, providing residents access to jobs, shopping and community amenities.

Phase I will include 99 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom apartments for households earning between 30%, 60%, and 80% of the area median income, supported by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

Construction began this month, with completion expected in early 2027.

The project is financed through a combination of federal, state, and local resources, including contributions from DCA ERA2 funds, DCA National Housing Trust Fund, Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta “TogetherATL” funds and a HUD Section 108 Loan from the City of Roswell.

Design and construction partners include Smith Dalia Architects, H.J. Russell Construction and Thompson Ehle Company.

