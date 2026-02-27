Cause of death released for Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade

MILTON, Ga. — The death of Atlanta rapper-producer Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith, has been ruled an accident.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its report that the 27-year-old drowned in a retention pond near his home after taking psilocybin mushrooms.

Nathan Smith, also known as DJ Young Slade, was reported missing after he ran from the family’s Milton home earlier this month.

A few days later, his body was pulled from the pond near their home.

Lil Jon, real name Jonathan Smith, said in a statement after his son’s death that he and Nicole Smith, Nathan’s mother, were devasted and heartbroken over the loss of their son.

He called his son “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and said he was a caring and passionate man who loved his friends and family and lived life to the fullest.

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him,” the father said.

