  • BREAKING: Police investigating stabbing in Roswell that left 2 injured

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing at a shopping center in Roswell Saturday night. 

    Several police cars, officers and ambulances responded to the Old Lake Place shopping center on Alpharetta Street around 8 p.m.

    Roswell police said both the suspect and the victim were injured and taken to hospitals. The victim's condition is unclear. The suspect is in police custody. 

    Video shot by a Channel 2 Action News photographer showed young people crying and hugging each other. 

    We have a photographer at the scene working to learn more for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories