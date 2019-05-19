BREAKING: Police investigating stabbing in Roswell that left 2 injured

ROSWELL, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing at a shopping center in Roswell Saturday night.
Several police cars, officers and ambulances responded to the Old Lake Place shopping center on Alpharetta Street around 8 p.m.
Roswell police said both the suspect and the victim were injured and taken to hospitals. The victim's condition is unclear. The suspect is in police custody.
Video shot by a Channel 2 Action News photographer showed young people crying and hugging each other.
We have a photographer at the scene working to learn more for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}