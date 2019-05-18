  • Georgia country star Travis Tritt's tour bus involved in fatal crash

    By: Nancy CLanton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Country music star Travis Tritt was “really shaken” after witnessing a head-on fatal crash on Highway 22 early Saturday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

    Tritt and his crew were leaving Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when the accident happened.

    “Thank God we are all okay,” he wrote. “I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

    Tritt, a Georgia native who lives in Hiram, said he was told the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver who “was obviously driving drunk or impaired.” 

    He said his tour bus was sideswiped and sustained minor damage “as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us.”

    Horry County emergency crews responded to the wreck around 3 a.m. A Jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a Chevrolet truck head-on, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Charlotte Observer reported.

    The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, Collins said. The driver of the truck went to the hospital.

    “I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober,” Tritt tweeted. “Know when to admit that your are too impaired to drive.”

    Tritt and The Cadillac Three are scheduled to perform tonight at Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee. 

