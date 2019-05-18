Georgia country star Travis Tritt's tour bus involved in fatal crash

He said his tour bus was sideswiped and sustained minor damage “as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us.”
Horry County emergency crews responded to the wreck around 3 a.m. A Jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a Chevrolet truck head-on, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Charlotte Observer reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Historic number of black women set to graduate from West Point
- Woman poses as sheriff, releases boyfriend from jail
- School cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay
The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed in the crash, Collins said. The driver of the truck went to the hospital.
We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019
“I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober,” Tritt tweeted. “Know when to admit that your are too impaired to drive.”
Tritt and The Cadillac Three are scheduled to perform tonight at Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee.
This story was written by Nancy CLanton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}