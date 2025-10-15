Balloon test to demonstrate height of proposed mixed-use building in downtown Alpharetta planned

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you notice something strange floating in the sky over Alpharetta on Friday, don’t worry. It’s not a UFO.

A developer plans to float a large balloon between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The balloon is meant to demonstrate the height of a proposed new building.

The developer wants to build a mixed-use development at Main Street and Marietta Street.

According to city zoning documents, the proposed building would include 195 rental units and 35,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space on 3.02 acres in downtown.

A City Council hearing on the proposed building is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

