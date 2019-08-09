Attack on high school football player caught on camera, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Fulton County School officials have launched an investigation into alleged bullying after an attack on a football player at Roswell High School was caught on camera.
A Roswell mother reached out to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik after an attack last week in the Roswell Hornets locker room.
In a video she provided Petchenik, you can see a student punching the boy in the face and screaming obscenities.
We're learning what the fight was about and what the school is doing to address the attack, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}