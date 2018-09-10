0 Atlanta Humane Society takes in 35 animals ahead of Hurricane Florence

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - As Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast as a major Category 4 storm, some furry evacuees have made their way to metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 16 dogs and 19 cats from South Carolina, which is in the path of the hurricane.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the Atlanta Humane Society's campus in Alpharetta as the animals arrived at the shelter Monday.

The humane society has been reaching out to shelters asking what they can do to help. That usually means taking in those animals to give other shelters more room for what could be an influx of lost or abandoned pets once the storm hits.

"There's two more storms right behind Florence, so we're keeping our eyes out and keeping lines of communication open with other shelters along the coasts or where the hurricanes might hit," spokesperson Christina Hill said.

The pets brought to the shelter Monday should be up to to date on medical care and should be available for adoption as early as Tuesday.

Hurricane Florence is currently projected to make landfall in the Carolinas Thursday night as a category 4 storm.

Officials began mandatory evacuations for the North Carolina outer banks, while South Carolina and Virginia remains in a state of emergency.

