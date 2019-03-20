ROSWELL, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were hit by a car Wednesday morning in Roswell.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of Willeo Road near the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
The people who were hit were taken to a hospital.
The driver -- who remained on the scene -- also hit a power pole, police said. A child in the car was injured in the crash and also taken to a hospital.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
BREAKING: Two pedestrians hit by driver outside the Chattahoochee Nature Center in #Roswell. Driver then struck a power pole. We are enroute and will have the latest on @wsbtv at noon.— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 20, 2019
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews work to investigate and clear the scene.
