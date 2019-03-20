  • 2 people hit by car, rushed to hospital; Child also injured in crash

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were hit by a car Wednesday morning in Roswell.

    According to police, the crash happened in the area of Willeo Road near the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

    The people who were hit were taken to a hospital.

    The driver -- who remained on the scene -- also hit a power pole, police said. A child in the car was injured in the crash and also taken to a hospital.

    It’s unclear what caused the crash.

    Drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews work to investigate and clear the scene.

