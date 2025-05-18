2 injured in Roswell apartment fire, rescued from third-story window

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized after being rescued by firefighters during an apartment fire Saturday evening in Roswell.

Just after 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Aspen Pointe apartment complex.

Multiple apartments were on fire, and crews received word that people may be trapped inside.

When they first arrived, firefighters found thick black smoke and active flames.

Firefighters rescued two people from a third-story window.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

