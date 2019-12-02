No parole for Wayne Williams, Atlanta Child Murders suspect

ATLANTA - Wayne Williams, long considered by many authorities as the prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders, has been denied parole.
Williams, 61, has maintained his innocence even as he was convicted in 1982 of the murders of two adults and then sentenced to two life terms in prison with the possibility of parole. Prosecutors said he was also suspected of killing more than 20 black children in the Atlanta area from 1979 to 1981, but he was never charged in any child’s death.
The Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole’s decision to deny Williams parole comes amid new scrutiny on the Atlanta Child Murders. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last years that city police and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office would re-examine the cases.
The parole board isn’t required by law to give a reason for parole decisions, and it almost never does. But a board spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board set Williams’ next date of parole consideration to November of 2027.
That is as far into the future as the board can push it.
