No one injured after plane’s ‘gear-up’ landing, Ga. deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Everyone on a small plane that slammed into the runway at Habersham County Airport is okay.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the single-engine aircraft hit the ground with its gears up meaning they did not unfold like they were supposed to Thursday night.

The airport was only closed for an hour and the plane was moved to a hangar.

The small plane did suffer minor damage, according to officials.

The runway surface sustained some minor damage, according to officials.

“We have safety procedures in place for these types of emergencies and I am very proud of our airport staff and the City of Baldwin’s fire department for their prompt response and professional handling of this matter,” said Habersham County Manager Alicia Vaughn.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate this further, according to officials.

