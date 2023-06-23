No achin’ for bacon: Group urging Macon baseball team to stop glorifying beloved breakfast item

MACON, Ga. — A Washington, D.C. group that promotes plant-based eating is aching for a name change for a Macon baseball team.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine sent a letter to the Macon Bacon, a collegiate summer league team, requesting a name change to promote bacon alternatives. The group also paid for a billboard off Interstate 16 near the stadium.

“Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans,” the group’s nutrition education program manager Anna Herby wrote. “I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy.”

The Macon Bacon responded to the group’s letter with a simple statement on Twitter:

“Bacon Yesterday. Bacon Today. Bacon Tomorrow. Bacon Forever.”

The Macon Bacon formed back in 2018 and adopted the name based on a fan vote. The team fully embraced its name throughout the organization and ballpark.

The team’s mascot is named Kevin and fans can purchase all kind of bacon-wrapped and bacon-covered items at the concession stands. The Macon Bacon team president also says they already offer a plant-based item, too.

“The Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle,” Brandon Raphael said in a statement. “Rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond.”

