The next trendy dietary superfood could already be in your garden

The next trendy plant-based protein may not come from soy, peas or quinoa. According to new research from the University of Georgia, it could come from a flower that’s already blooming in many Georgia gardens.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A new study from UGA found that marigold flowers contain about the same amount of protein as quinoa while also packing fiber, antioxidants and minerals including calcium, potassium and iron.

Researchers say the findings could make marigolds an unexpected contender in the growing market for plant-based foods.

The study found that proteins extracted from marigold flowers remain stable at higher temperatures than proteins from peas and chickpeas, making them a promising ingredient for baked goods.

Researchers also found the flower’s proteins can help blend ingredients in foods such as salad dressings and may even contribute an umami flavor.

“Billions of dollars of flowers are thrown away each year,” said Anand Mohan, an associate professor in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the study’s corresponding author. “Can you imagine if we were able to take those flowers and use them for food instead?”

While marigolds are commonly grown as ornamental plants in the United States, they’re already part of traditional cuisine in other parts of the world. The petals are used in teas, soups and as garnishes, adding a citrusy, tarragon-like flavor. Marigolds also play a prominent role in celebrations in India and during Mexico’s Día de los Muertos.

Researchers emphasized that not every marigold is edible. The study focused on Calendula officinalis, commonly known as the pot marigold, and scientists say only certain varieties, including calendula and true marigolds in the Tagetes genus, are considered safe to eat.

The researchers say the findings highlight the untapped potential of edible flowers as nutritious food ingredients rather than simply decorative plants.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group