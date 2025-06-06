Vending machine in Newton County dispenses overdose reversal drug

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A key tool in the fight against the deadly opioid epidemic is now available in a Newton County vending machine.

The first naloxone vending machine installed at a Georgia law enforcement facility is at the Newton County Detention Center.

The county sheriff’s office said people who need access to the machine can request a token from a Newton County Detention Center administrator, which allows them to get a naloxone kit.

The machine also features a QR code with step-by-step instructions on how to administer the naloxone.

“This is a major step forward in protecting lives and empowering our community,” said Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown. “By placing this machine inside our facility, we are bridging the gap between public safety and public health. We are proud to lead the way in Georgia.”

The vending machine fills a critical need, the sheriff’s office said.

Georgia had 15,457 opioid overdose incidents requiring emergency response from 2024 to now, the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program said.

Newton County accounted for 173 of those incidents, or 1.12% of the state’s total.

The county’s vending machine was made possible in partnership with GNR Public Health and was bought through support from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s opioid program.

The project is funded through a two-year, $196,800 grant from the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust awarded to GNR Public Health.

Part of this funding will stock the machine with naloxone kits.

