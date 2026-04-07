Traffic stop at metro Atlanta Walmart leads to arrests in drive-by shootings

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are facing charges following a pair of connected drive-by shootings in Newton County last month.

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Newton County deputies say the investigation began on March 24, when they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting along Heard Lane off Highway 142 North.

No one was hurt, but authorities said the shooting caused property damage.

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A short time later, Covington police responded to a second drive-by shooting on Settlers Grove Road. Investigators later determined the two shootings were connected.

According to the NCSO, detectives identified the vehicle involved in the shootings and confirmed it had been reported stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in DeKalb County.

Working with the Covington police, investigators identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

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On April 1, deputies found both suspects during a traffic stop at a Walmart on Salem Road. Authorities said a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Investigators also executed a search warrant at a home on Cowan Road as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities arrested Lamarion Holman, 18, of Conyers, and Allon Johnson, 18, of Covington.

Holman was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, receipt, possession, or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender and theft by receiving stolen property.

Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

The pair was booked into the Newton County Jail. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

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