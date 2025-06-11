Sheriff updates investigation in hit and run that killed 15-year-old in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced a driver suspected of being behind the wheel during a deadly hit and run has been taken into custody.

On June 2, 15-year-old Dominic Flowers was hit and killed on Highway 36 just south of Hummingbird Lane.

The sheriff’s office said a driver had hit the teenager that Monday night, then drove away.

Now, the sheriff’s office says they have identified the driver as another teen, Gwinnett County 17-year-old Joseph Ghebraamlak.

Ghebraamlak was taken into custody Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run and is at the Newton County Detention Center.

Flowers’ family has created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses which can be found online here.

