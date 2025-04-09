State officials investigate Covington arson, video shows man pouring gasoline over porch

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is investigating a structure fire in Covington as arson.

According to the OCI, the fire occurred March 29 on Lee Street.

“On Saturday, March 29th, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene of a residential fire on Lee St in Covington,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “Upon extinguishment, investigators observed heavy damage to the deck. No injuries or fatalities were reported.”

Now, OCI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for setting the fire.

OCI is working with the Covington Fire Department and the City of Covington Police Department to investigate the fire further.

Anyone with information is advised to call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

