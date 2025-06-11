Officers meet couple facing difficult moment. What happens next will warm your heart

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two officers went beyond the call of duty to help turn a couple’s bad day around.

Recently, Newton County Dep. Joseph McClarin and Covington Ofc. Hobbs received a call from the local CVS.

McClarin and Hobbs met a couple facing more than just a difficult moment. Officials said the couple were experiencing homelessness and living on the streets with their two dogs.

While the NCSO said no laws were violated, the officers wanted to help.

Authorities said severe weather was approaching the metro Atlanta area, and that’s when the officers bought a hotel room for the couple and their pets.

The officers wanted to make sure the couple had a safe and warm place to stay for the night, officials said.

McClarin and Hobbs even pitched in to get the pets’ dog food.

"Their compassion and willingness to go above and beyond are a true reflection of what it means to serve with heart," the NCSO said.

