Newton County K-9 found after kennel escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has found their vanished K-9 after less than 24 hours.

K-9 Petra escaped her kennel at her handler’s home in Berkshire Run on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it was discovered she had disappeared around 2 p.m., but they didn’t know exactly when she’d escaped her kennel.

Now, she’s been found.

