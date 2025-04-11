Newton County K-9 found after kennel escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has found their vanished K-9 after less than 24 hours.
K-9 Petra escaped her kennel at her handler’s home in Berkshire Run on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said it was discovered she had disappeared around 2 p.m., but they didn’t know exactly when she’d escaped her kennel.
Now, she’s been found.
