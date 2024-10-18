Newton County 12-year-old arrested for threatening her school online

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after the sheriff’s office says she made threats against her school.

Deputies say the girl made threats against Clements Middle School online and was arrested on Friday.

It’s unclear what kind of threats were made.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said this serves as a reminder to students and parents that threats of violence will not be tolerated and those who make them will be held accountable.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, will have her case turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

