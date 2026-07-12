Multi-state safe driving operation starts Monday, metro Atlanta sheriff announces participation

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the ninth year in a row, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says it’ll be participating in Operation Southern Slow Down.

The program is a regional speed enforcement and awareness campaign across the southeast United States.

During the operation, NCSO will work with agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding, aggressive driving and other types of traffic violations on interstates, highways and state roads.

The sheriff’s office said this effort includes an awareness campaign to reduce crashes and save lives and will run from July 13 to July 19.

“Speeding is a choice that can have consequences that last a lifetime,” Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said in a statement. “Our goal is not about writing tickets; it’s about changing behavior, preventing crashes and making sure every person who gets behind the wheel makes it home safely. Please slow down, stay alert and remember that everyone on the road has someone waiting for them.”

NCSO will be among hundreds of agencies participating in the operation, which includes the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in Georgia.

“Speed limits are in place to protect everyone traveling on our roads and highways, and enforcement of speeding and all traffic laws has proven to save lives in our region and nation,” Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “The goal for ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is not to write tickets but to get more drivers to see that traveling at slower and safer speeds prevents families and friends from losing loved ones in crashes that are preventable.”

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