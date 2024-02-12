Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 killing of his child’s mother

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing death of the mother of his daughter in Monroe, Georgia.

According to the Walton County District Attorney’s Office, Gregory Norwood was found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, family violence battery, and five counts of cruelty to children.

Police said Norwood went to 31-year-old Crystal Powell’s home in Monroe on April 16, 2022, where they argued.

Powell’s four children, including an infant she had with Norwood, were in the home, as well as two very young cousins.

During the argument, Norwood stabbed Powell 14 times, killing her just outside her front door.

Five of the children, ranging in age from 3 to 11, witnessed the murder and saw her body in front of the house.

The oldest child called 911 after Norwood left the home with his daughter, 1-year-old Nala.

He was later located in Newton County and arrested.

Police found blood on his shoes which later was confirmed to be a DNA match with Powell.

Norwood said during a police interview that Powell stabbed herself and that he stabbed her.

During his trial, he again claimed that she stabbed herself 14 times.

The Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy testified that the stab wounds were not consistent with being self-inflicted.

The five children testified at his trial.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour on the fifth day of the trial before returning the verdict of guilty on all counts.

Norwood was sentenced to life without parole plus 100 years in prison.

