Crews respond to fire under bridge near Buford Highway

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire officials are on the scene of a fire under a bridge near Buford Highway.

Channel 2 Action News received a phone call from a viewer regarding a large amount of smoke that was seen near the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road.

Roads in the area were seen blocked off.

This area is known to be a homeless encampment.

It is unclear exactly how this fire began or whether there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

