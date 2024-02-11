Crews respond to fire under bridge near Buford Highway

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire officials are on the scene of a fire under a bridge near Buford Highway.
Channel 2 Action News received a phone call from a viewer regarding a large amount of smoke that was seen near the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road.
Roads in the area were seen blocked off.
This area is known to be a homeless encampment.
It is unclear exactly how this fire began or whether there are any injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
