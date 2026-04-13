Dump truck crashes into SUV in metro Atlanta, injuring teenagers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in a crash investigation from Newton County involving a dump truck and an SUV.

According to GSP, the sheriff’s office requested assistance after the April 10 crash left two teenagers with serious injuries.

The crash happened on State Route 36 where it meets Lackey Road around 3:56 p.m. that day.

When troopers got to the crash scene, they found a whit dump truck was traveling south on SR36 when a Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield and drove into the intersection.

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The dump truck hit the SUV due to the Chevy driver’s failure to yield.

Both the dump truck and the SUV went off-road on SR36, according to GSP.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevy, and their 13-year-old passenger, were both seriously injured.

GSP said the driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while the 13-year-old was taken to Arthur M. Blank Hospital for treatment.

The dump truck driver only sustained minor injuries and was not taken for treatment, GSP said.

None of the individuals involved in the crash were identified by troopers.

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