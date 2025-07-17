Deputies searching for missing woman in Newton County, say she may be in a ‘state of confusion’

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered woman.

Montesha Montgomery was last seen at her mother’s home on Windcrest Drive in Covington on Monday at about 10 p.m.

Her mother said Montesha suffers from anxiety and depression and is believed to be in a state of confusion.

Her mother said the last time she was seen she seemed to be confused.

She was last seen wearing a light blue cotton dress and is believed to be driving a champagne-colored Infiniti SUV.

If you have information about her whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911. You can also email information to amoss@newtonsheriffga.org.

