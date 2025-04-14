Deputies relying on statement from sole survivor for answers after Walmart shooter dies

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Newton County Walmart died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound over the weekend.

Now, Newton County Sheriff’s deputies will have to speak with the sole survivor and review surveillance video for answers in the case.

“He released like 5,6,7,8,9,10 shots and she fell on impact and in that moment, I knew that my daughter was gone,” said Samantha Clarke, the mother of one of the victims, 19-year-old Akeela Clarke.

Clarke gave Channel 2’s Audrey Washington exclusive in-home surveillance video of the moment she said suspected shooter Dwayne Eduh broke into her Emerson Trail home and shot her daughter.

Akeela Clarke died in front of her mother.

“She was full of life. She did not deserve this,” Samantha Clarke said.

Samantha Clarke said her daughter worked alongside Eduh but was not in a relationship with the man.

She said she didn’t know what led to the deadly shooting.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies said Ehduh first shot two of his other co-workers at the Walmart store on Salem Road early Friday morning.

One co-worker, Khalaf Barksdale, died. Ryan Bradley survived.

Deputies said Eduh took off after the shooting. They said he shot himself in the head when law enforcement eventually caught up with him in South Carolina.

On Sunday, Eduh scummed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies are now relying on statements from Bradley and surveillance video for clues in the case.

Still, Samantha Clarke said nothing will bring back her daughter.

“You didn’t have to kill her,” Clarke said of Eduh.

“We’re like triage for moms who have been through that,” Tiffany Smith of the Angel Moms Collective told Washington.

Smith is the mother of Cameron Jackson, one of two boys shot and killed on the 17th Street bridge in midtown Atlanta in 2022.

She started the Angel Moms Collective to help mothers whose children had died from gun violence.

Smith said she is now offering any support Samantha Clarke may need.

“There is a compassionate group of mothers who understand and who get it, and you do not have to walk this journey alone,” said Smith.

Samantha Clarke said she is now working on funeral plans for Akeela.

She has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to help out.

