Covington, Newton County agree to build new $23.5 million E-911 center

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County and the City of Covington have reached an agreement to build a new E-911 center.

Under the agreement, the City of Covington approved issuing $22.5 million in revenue bonds for the project. The Newton County government agreed to purchase the bonds from the city in the contract.

Newton County paid a premium for the overall project of $1.2 million, purchasing the bonds at a price of $23.5 million, according to the contractual documents.

As part of the agreement, Covington leaders will levy a new ad valorem tax to make payments on the contract, set by the intergovernmental contract with the county.

Covington officials will also be responsible for the project’s maintenance.

The City of Covington will use the proceeds from the purchase of bonds to pay for acquisition, construction, equipping of the E-911 project and certain stormwater, sewer and gas projects, in addition to paying the cost of issuing the bonds, according to the contract.

Additional details on the project’s development were not immediately available.

