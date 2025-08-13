Cobb County commissioners approve purchase of land for new 911 center

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of more than 12 acres of land in Powder Springs to build a new E-911 center.

The vote for approval came on Tuesday night, with the county voting to buy 12.47 acres of land on Macland Road.

The purchase cost $1.56 million and the county agreed to put $25,000 down for the earnest payment, effectively a deposit to secure the change of ownership.

According to county records, the future E-911 center is a 2022 SPLOST project and does not have an impact on other annually adopted county funds.

As for why the county wants to build a new E-911 center, officials said it was due to a lack of space, redundant systems and issues with physical security.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation, Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC), along with Cobb County Facilities Management, determined that the existing Emergency Communications Center is no longer adequate to support the County’s mission,“ according to the commission. ”The current facility lacks the space needed to operate effectively, system redundancy, and physical security necessary for a mission critical environment, which requires continuous functionality under all hazards and conditions, without degradation of service."

After the evaluation, county officials said they determined a “hardened facility is required” so the county can operate during severe weather events, infrastructure disruptions and all other hazardous scenarios.

Contracts to build and develop the future Emergency Communications Center, and those costs, will be separate items on commission agendas, according to the county.

