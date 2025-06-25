Covington man charged with threatening to kill police officers

COVINGTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man is facing multiple charges after South Carolina officials said he threatened to kill police officers.

According to North Charleston, SC police, on Friday, Isiah Demetron Washington, 48, of Covington, called the North Charleston City Hall multiple times, expressing intentions to kill a specific officer, his family and other officers.

The NCPD said Washington also threatened City Hall.

Early Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Patrol, along with the US Marshals Task Force, conducted a search warrant at Washington’s home in Covington.

Authorities used an explosive device to open the door.

Washington came out of the home and surrendered.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including threatening the life of public officials.

He will be extradited to North Charleston.

