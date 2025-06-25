Man found guilty of blowing up ATM with pipe bomb at DeKalb County mall, stealing $89,000

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of blowing up an automated teller machine at a DeKalb County mall was convicted on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the story in July 2023, when Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted for using explosives to destroy the device, then steal the cash inside.

Jalal, of Decatur, was charged with using a destructive device to destroy a structure, committing second degree arson, theft by taking and making a destructive device.

Prosecutors said in 2023 that Jalal used a pipe bomb to get to the money at an ATM at North DeKalb Mall in March 2023. Investigators said Jalal stole about $89,000.

Police said when investigators executed a search warrant at his home, they found multiple pipe bombs and bomb-making materials.

Federal court records show Jalal was found guilty on all counts.

He’s scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Sept. 22. In the meantime, Jalal remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to court records.

