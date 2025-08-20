Car accident leads to shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a vehicle accident led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Newton County deputies responded to a vehicle accident on Blackbird Circle involving two vehicles.

Authorities said the accident escalated into a shooting. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The person’s age, identity and current condition were not released.

On Wednesday, the NCSO said they arrested, Anthony Stanley, 28, of Conyers, in connection with the incident.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and terrorist threats. Stanley was booked into the Newton County Jail.

