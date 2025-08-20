Man in Georgia ICE facility identified as suspected killer in decade-old murders

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A double murder case from 2013 in Indiana has finally been solved, after DNA evidence linked a suspect to the crime, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carlos Alberto Bonilla-Canenguez,46, a Salvadoran national, was identified as the suspect after his DNA matched samples collected at the scene of a house fire where two men were found stabbed to death, police said.

The incident occurred on October 9, 2013, when Indiana officers responded to a house fire at 436 North Randolph Avenue in Clarksville.

According to officials, during the firefighting efforts, two men were discovered stabbed to death inside the home.

Detectives said they initially searched for a third resident of the home, Bonilla, who was missing after the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

In July 2025, Bonilla was arrested and held at a federal ICE facility in Georgia, where his DNA was collected and matched to the 2013 crime scene.

A warrant has been issued for Bonilla, and he is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

The Clarksville Police Department highlighted the role of modern technology in solving cold cases, reminding the public that no case is ever truly cold.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group