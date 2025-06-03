14-year-old accused of making online threats towards high school in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County teenager was charged after deputies said he made threats towards a school.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy made online threats towards students and staff at Alcovy High School in Covington.

On Tuesday, they charged him with terroristic threats and acts. The juvenile court now has the case.

Sheriff Ezell Brown is reminding parents and students that threats of violence will not be tolerated.

Brown encourages parents and students to be mindful of what they say and do.

