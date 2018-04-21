0 LIVE UPDATES: Newnan prepares for neo-Nazi rally, possible clashes

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Barricades and fencing are in place around a city park in Newnan preparing for a rally Saturday by a Michigan-based neo-Nazi group.

Authorities have spent nearly a month preparing for the rally since the National Socialist Movement applied for and received a permit from the city.

The Michigan-based "white civil rights organization" has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Somewhere between 50 and 100 members of the group will rally in the Greenville Street Park starting at 3 p.m. Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area between through 5 p.m.

Minute-by-minute:

7:30 a.m. More police in area where rally is happening later today.

Preps underway in Newnan for Neo-Nazi rally and counter-demonstration. LIVE report at 7:30a pic.twitter.com/iE5lqU2Xcu — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 21, 2018

7:25 a.m. Live look at the preparations underway.

7 a.m. Police already out in force patrolling downtown area ahead of rally.

Newnan PD already out in force patrolling downtown area ahead of white supremacist rally and counter protest pic.twitter.com/9BBO7aO3n4 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 21, 2018

6:45 a.m. Barricades and fencing surround Newnan park before rally.

Barricades and fencing surround Newnan park in preps for Neo-Nazi rally and counter-demonstration this afternoon. LIVE report coming up at 7am pic.twitter.com/yVX8JVJh9p — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 21, 2018

6 a.m. Chalk art left in Newnan park where barricades set up for neo-nazi rally and counter-demonstrations.

Chalk art left in Newnan park where barricades set up for neo-nazi rally and counter-demonstrations. LIVE coverage of preps and reaction all morning on Ch2ActionNews Sat. AM pic.twitter.com/gNtvdiUjUr — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 21, 2018

Demonstrators opposed to the neo-Nazis are also expected to gather, but the number is uncertain.

Members of the “No Nazi Newnan” are made up of local and out-of-town activists, which includes Atlanta Antifascists.

"I cannot allow myself to stand idly by," said counterprotester Samantha Binion. "I'm hoping as many people as possible feel empowered to come and join us."

More than 400 police officers and sheriff's deputies will be in and around the park during the rally to make sure there's no trouble.

Many businesses have closed for the day out of fear that there will be clashes.

