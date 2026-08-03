Newell Brands tells investors tariffs expected to hit bottom line for $127 million

ATLANTA — Businesses in the United States are still adapting to a shifting economy, and changes to government regulations to match.

Newell Brands, based in Atlanta, said tariffs are expected to cause more than $100 million in losses this fiscal year.

Company CFO Mark Erceg said as much on Friday during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the meeting, before fielding calls from investors and journalists, Erceg said the company expects “$127 million of net P&L tariff headwind for 2026, which will be $12 million higher than what we experienced during 2025.”

The CFO said Newell Brands had started off the year expecting $100 million in inflationary impacts.

TRENDING STORIES:

The now-expected $127 million is related to recently announced by President Donald Trump in late July, adding double-digit tariffs to countries accused of violating forced-labor standards.

Erceg told investors during the earnings call that the company had also recovered some money due to recent refunds under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Newell recovered a reported $26 million related to tariffs.

The company said it is expecting the inflationary impacts to reach $200 million, with $50 million having been added since the previous earnings call in March.

Despite the tariff news, company officials said the overall outlook was positive.

“Newell Brands returned to year-over-year growth in both net sales and core sales in the second quarter, marking an important milestone in our turnaround. The improvement was broad-based across the portfolio and reflects stronger innovation, higher levels of advertising and promotional support and vastly improved go-to-market capabilities we have built over the past several years,” Chris Peterson, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “These investments have strengthened the capabilities required to win in our industry and established a solid foundation upon which, we believe, profitable growth can be achieved and sustained in the years ahead.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group