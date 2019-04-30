New statewide investigation targets sexual abuse within Catholic church

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the state will launch a new investigation to uncover allegations of child sexual abuse by priests or others in the Catholic church.
“Abuse by any adult of any child is unacceptable,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.
Carr said he’s spent the last several months spearheading efforts to launch the statewide investigation.
In November, the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta released a list of 15 priests, deacons and seminarians in Georgia named by Archbishop Wilton Gregory as credibly accused of sexually abusing children.
Nearly half have died, while the rest were removed from ministry or convicted.
In an exclusive interview, Carr explains how the investigation will be run and details the response from Catholic churches in the state, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
