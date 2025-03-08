New search for missing teacher underway at Lake Oconee

A new search for the teacher who vanished on Lake Oconee begins today.

The family of Gary Jones brought in an expert who travels the world recovering the bodies of drowning victims.

The new search team tested equipment and surveyed the search area on Friday.

The sheriff showed them exactly where Jones’ phone last pinged and where his fiancé took her last picture.

This team has recovered 58 drowning victims.

Some of those were at the bottom of lakes for nearly 20 years.

Keith Cormican has been recovering drowning victims for decades.

He started out doing it as a diver in Wisconsin.

After his brother Bruce, a firefighter in Wisconsin, died while recovering a drowning victim, Keith spent half a million dollars on specialized equipment and takes it all around the world to search for victims.

Jones’ family called Keith when the emergency dive response team recommended his expertise.

They’ve worked together in the past.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Keith said he doesn’t go into a search thinking that he won’t leave until the person is recovered. He said that’s not realistic.

But he’s fueled by his brother’s legacy and he’s going to do his best to find Jones.

“It’s horrible going to bed at night knowing your family member is laying at the bottom of the lake and nobody can find them,” Cormican said.

He has sonar equipment that’s made for dragging the bottom of difficult lakes and the sheriff believes that Jones is out in the deepest part of the lake.

The renewed search effort begins this morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group