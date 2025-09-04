New Korean magnet facility will bring more than 500 jobs to GA

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A subsidiary of a Korean company plans to invest $223 million in a new manufacturing facility in Columbus, Georgia, expected to create over 520 jobs.

The new facility for JS Link America Inc., which will produce rare-earth permanent magnets, will be located at Muscogee Technology Park and is slated to begin operations in late 2027.

“JS Link America strengthens Georgia’s role in securing the U.S. supply chain in industries such as aerospace, mobility, and energy,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

“From day one, Georgia’s economic development team, local community leadership in Columbus, and Georgia Power all welcomed JS Link with a pro-business approach,” said Mr. Jun Y. Lee, CEO of JS Link America Inc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

JS Link, originally founded in 2000 as a Korean biotechnology company, has expanded its operations to include the production of permanent magnets. These magnets are essential components in various industries, including automobiles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics.

The new Columbus facility will cover 130,000 square feet and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons. The company plans to hire for roles in engineering, production, construction, administrative, and management.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the benefits of high-quality career paths for the local workforce. “These high-quality career paths will not only benefit the workforce here in Columbus, but throughout the entire region,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group