New Korean barbecue restaurant fails 2nd inspection in a month

NEWNAN, Ga. - A new restaurant in Coweta County has failed two health inspections since opening two months ago.
It’s Gogi Fire Korean BBQ & Sushi on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan. On Dec. 21, Gogi Fire got a health inspection score of 51. On the reinspection Monday, it only got a 59.
Violations included milk with a use-by date of Nov. 25, the owner touching lettuce with bare hands and raw meat stored next to cut produce inside the walk-in cooler.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Parents searching for daughter they say has been ‘brainwashed' by R. Kelly
- Murder suspect, alleged gang member captured after woman recognizes tattoo
- Woman arrested for calling 911 after police pulled her over
Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge went to the restaurant Tuesday to ask about the two failures.
Owner Chandra Yoon didn’t want to go on camera but sent an email response.
“The health department was called on Gogi Fire by a disgruntled employee who no longer works there. The health code that he claimed we violated was that produce containers weren’t properly labeled which we then found out is Georgia law," Yoon said.
The owner says before opening Gogi Fire she had 18 years of restaurant experience and never failed a health inspection.
Yoon says she’s corrected all the violations and is confident in the cleanliness of the restaurant.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}