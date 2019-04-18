BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Chick-fil-A is about to begin construction on the chain’s first company-owned distribution center.
The center will be in Cartersville and will create up to 300 jobs, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.
“Today is an exciting day as we announce that Chick-fil-A -- one of our state’s most successful companies and a hometown favorite -- will create 300 brand-new jobs for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County,” Kemp said.
The distribution center will open initially as a pilot facility in the summer of 2019, serving as a learning lab while the full-scale permanent facility is being built.
At a nearby site, the new, full-scale distribution center will open in the summer of 2020, with the capacity to serve up to 300 restaurants.
“To be able to say that Georgia is now home to Chick-fil-A’s first ever company-owned distribution facility is a big win for us and highlights our world-class logistics infrastructure," Kemp said. "I am thrilled that Chick-fil-A will also take advantage of our Quick Start program to provide workforce training for new hires.”
