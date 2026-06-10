New I-75 interchange project aims to help speed up your commute

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have started the prep work this week for a new interchange project to help speed up your commute in Henry County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will start the construction on Interstate 75 at Bethlehem Road Interchange project later this year. Access to the interstate will expand to four lanes with a new bridge and add roundabouts on both sides.

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Drivers in Henry County say they deal with the bumper-to-bumper traffic daily.

“Certain exits you get to you just know there’s going to be traffic,” one driver told Channel 2 Action News.

While construction itself begins in a few months, crews will be out every night this week for work to help prepare for the project.

A single-lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday into Saturday between Bill Gardner Parkway and Ga. 155 exits.

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The I-75/Bethlehem Road interchange will tie into another major project that will build truck-only express lanes on I-75 northbound from Macon all the way up to the sound metro.

The lanes will pass under the Bethlehem Road interchange.

“It’s only worse at certain times, at rush hour. Trying to go south on 75 at certain times just hellacious, horrific…I have to add at least 30 minutes onto my time to get down here," truck driver Tyrone Johnson said.

The I-75 at Bethlehem Road Interchange Project will start construction later this year and should take about three years to complete.

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