New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw first pitch before Braves game

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Injured quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins will throw out the first pitch before the Braves game on Sunday.

Cousins will throw the first pitch ahead of the team’s game against the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers on Sunday night.

It’s been a whirlwind last month Cousins, who signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Falcons on March 11.

The Falcons hope that Cousins will provide a steady hand at the quarterback position for the team, which has struggled to find stability at the spot for several years.

Cousins had previously played with the Minnesota Vikings for the last six seasons.

The veteran quarterback has ties to metro Atlanta. His wife, Julie, grew up in the north Fulton area.

Sunday’s game against the Rangers starts at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN.

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)


