Atlanta native Anthony Edwards named to USA Basketball roster for Paris Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS — Atlanta native and NBA superstar Anthony Edwards has been named to the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics.

Edwards joins the roster full of NBA stars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and others who will look to bring a Gold medal back to the United States this summer.

The 22-year-old Edwards grew up in the Oakland City community and attended Therrell High School before he transferred to Holy Spirit Prep. From there the five-star recruit attended the University of Georgia.

After just one season at UGA, Edwards entered the 2020 draft where the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the first overall pick.

Edwards has been one of the most electrifying players in the NBA since he was drafted and led the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record this season.

In 2023, Edwards recently led the national team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup by averaging 18.9 points per game.

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr.

