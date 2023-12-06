NEW DETAILS: Georgia Chick-fil-A worker pinned between two cars in drive-thru lane

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia Chick-fil-A location shut down early Monday night after one of its employees was pinned between two cars.

It happened at the restaurant located off Veterans Blvd in Dublin, Georgia. Dublin police confirmed to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA News that a woman employee was in the drive-thru lane when she was hit by a car.

WMAZ later reported that 17-year-old Mahailey Donaldson was pinned between two cars.

The driver of Volkswagen told officers he was stopped in the drive-thru lane when his car jerked forward and accelerated, pinning Donaldson between his car and the Ford Explorer in front of them.

Both cars sustained moderate damage and a third car had minor damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The news station reported that an ambulance transported Donaldson to a local hospital for treatment. Chick-fil-A officials told WGXA that the employee is expected to be OK and that she has a broken leg.

“Please send your prayers to our team and the injured Team Member for a quick recovery,” the restaurant wrote in a statement.

Police did not provide any other details about the accident. The location reopened for normal business hours on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

©2023 Cox Media Group