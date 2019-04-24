New court documents reveal nearly 12k claims of sex abuse against Boy Scouts

ATLANTA - The Boy Scouts of America could be hit with more sex abuse claims after new court documents were released Tuesday related to a sex abuse case in Minnesota.
The documents, released by a firm that represents sex abuse victims, reveal there may have been as many as 7,819 allegedly sexually abusive troop leaders and volunteers in the Boy Scouts and over 12,000 victims.
117 offenders in Georgia are included.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr talked to legal teams for Georgia victims in Boy Scouts sex abuse cases about the new scope of the abuse claims and how the Boy Scouts of America are responding.
