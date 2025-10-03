New city hall opens for one of the fastest-growing cities in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Powder Springs, one of the fastest-growing cities in Cobb County, celebrated the grand opening of its new city hall on Friday, marking a significant step in the downtown area’s transformation.

The new city hall is part of a broader redevelopment effort in Powder Springs, which includes a new park, pavilion and housing developments where the old city hall once stood.

The $13 million project adds 23,000 square feet of space, including a two-story atrium, community room, municipal court space, council chamber, and a 139-space parking deck.

“I’m invigorated by the pace and change in our downtown district and across our city,” said Mayor Al Thurman, highlighting the necessity of the new city hall as the city was running out of space.

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, who served 25 years as city attorney for Powder Springs, remarked on the city’s growth.

“I’ve seen over the years the changes that have occurred and how it has matured into one of the great cities in the state,” Barnes said.

Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber President & CEO, praised the development that “...really created such a vibrant environment, that makes people want to be here, created such a sense of place for Powder Springs.”

The new city hall replaces the old municipal building and is designed to bring city operations under one roof, providing much-needed space for city functions and public meetings.

The transformation of downtown Powder Springs is part of a larger effort to revitalize the area, making it more attractive for residents and visitors alike.

The community is invited to explore the new city hall during a public open house with tours and entertainment scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

